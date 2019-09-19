Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,215,407 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215,407 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $28,920,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

WY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

