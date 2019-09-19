Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cigna by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Cigna stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. 981,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

