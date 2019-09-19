Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.3% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 39.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,323. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.10.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
