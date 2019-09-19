Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.3% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 39.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,323. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.10.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

