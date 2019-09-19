Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after buying an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 155.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,619,000 after buying an additional 822,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after buying an additional 448,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 728,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

