Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of WYND traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Insiders sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.