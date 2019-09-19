Sterling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $301.63. 190,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,976. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

