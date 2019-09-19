STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.09

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00010875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKCoin, IDCM and DSX. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $879,355.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.32 or 0.05420991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDCM, DSX, Tokens.net, DDEX, OKCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

