Startcoin Hits Market Cap of $200,697.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. In the last week, Startcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $200,697.00 and $12.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005953 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

