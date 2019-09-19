Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.25

Shares of Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.25 and traded as low as $86.10. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $86.60, with a volume of 172,312 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $357.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 1.19 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

