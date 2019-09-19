Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading Up 8.2%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 436,227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 140,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
