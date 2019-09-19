Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading Up 8.2%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 436,227 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 140,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 519,846 shares during the period. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

