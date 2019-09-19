SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Q Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,554 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 33.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $33,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,527,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,462,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.86 and its 200-day moving average is $289.58. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

