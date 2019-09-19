SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,449,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,462 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 93,061 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

