SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,221. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

