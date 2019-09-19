Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.30. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,924,433 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $992.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.22.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

In other news, insider Grant Blackley bought 379,412 shares of Southern Cross Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$467,056.17 ($331,245.51).

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

