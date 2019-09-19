Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Zvi Lando Sells 28,604 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $2,246,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,136.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.