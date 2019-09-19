SmileDirectClub (NYSE:SDC) Insider Kay Oswald Acquires 2,700 Shares

SmileDirectClub (NYSE:SDC) insider Kay Oswald bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $47,628.00.

SDC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,550. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.