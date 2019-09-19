SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.17. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

About SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.