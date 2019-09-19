Smartlands (SLT) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. In the last seven days, Smartlands has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $3,399.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartlands alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00210535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01217223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00095736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.