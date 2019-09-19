SmartCash (SMART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83,061.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $83,061.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,061.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.02193490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.46 or 0.03156826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00766576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00754682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00061234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00500126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009053 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

