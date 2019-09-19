SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $90.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLG. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,934. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,162,000 after buying an additional 1,018,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,434,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,424,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.