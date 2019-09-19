SkyTop Capital Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616,919 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 15.1% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 1,057,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,111. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

