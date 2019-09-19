Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), 203,218 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

About Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

