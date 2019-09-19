Sio Capital Management LLC Sells 286,230 Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Sio Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286,230 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 5.82% of Vical worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vical during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICL remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.32. Vical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1,002.10%. Research analysts predict that Vical Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

