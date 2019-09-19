Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.