Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,024,000 after acquiring an additional 704,196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.89. 4,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,255. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

