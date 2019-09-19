Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,561. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

