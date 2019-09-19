Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,262,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 123.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 816,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 450,644 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 819.5% during the second quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

