Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 2,564,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,450. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

