Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $46,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $18,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $55,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,980.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $3,973,883. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,710. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

