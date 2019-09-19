Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,650. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. CIBC upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.