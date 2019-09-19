Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,045,414 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,414 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.96% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $56,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

