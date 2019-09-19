Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. 313,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,540. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

