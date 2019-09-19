Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $42.14 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 4,379,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

