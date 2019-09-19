Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Lancaster Colony worth $49,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 34.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 55.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $145.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,689. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.90 and a 12-month high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.56 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.