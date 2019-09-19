Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $177.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

