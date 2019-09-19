Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 10,688 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

