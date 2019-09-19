Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,806.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.80. 669,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.