SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $4.17. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 5,218 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 1.64.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

