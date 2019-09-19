ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 19.2% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $35,571.00 and $21,049.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00210266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.01193912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020427 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

