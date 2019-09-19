Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.68. 57,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,940. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

