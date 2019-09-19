SHIELD Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $363,950.00 and $1,191.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,217.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.02134482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.03114132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00739580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00741402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00485711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009061 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

