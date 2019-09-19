Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

A number of research firms have commented on SNR. Barclays downgraded shares of Senior to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider David Squires purchased 25,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

Senior stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $845.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 326 ($4.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

