SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.60

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEGXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

