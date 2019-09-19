SEEK (ASX:SEK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.67

Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.67 and traded as low as $20.88. SEEK shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 880,099 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. SEEK’s payout ratio is 91.82%.

In other news, insider Leigh Jasper acquired 2,435 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.55 ($14.57) per share, with a total value of A$50,027.08 ($35,480.20).

About SEEK (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

