SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) Insider Sells £30,250 in Stock

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) insider David John Woodhams Mitchell sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total value of £30,250 ($39,526.98).

Shares of SDX stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.25 ($0.29). 237,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,519. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million and a P/E ratio of -37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.54. SDX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Wednesday.

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

