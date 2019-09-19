Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 491,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,610. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

