Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Scholastic has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 491,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,610. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
