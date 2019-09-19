Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.01 ($20.94).

ETR LHA opened at €14.43 ($16.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.11 and its 200 day moving average is €17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

