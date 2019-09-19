Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $21.66. Sailpoint Technologies shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 3,693,421 shares.

Specifically, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $38,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.