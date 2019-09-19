Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.07

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.07 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 1356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.
In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saia by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
