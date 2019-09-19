Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.07

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.07 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 1356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,891.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saia by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

