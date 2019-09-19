Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.08

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 7115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

